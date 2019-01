A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death on drug trafficking charges, after his previous 15-year sentence was determined to be too lenient.

The decision was handed down Monday in the northeast city of Dailian against Robert Lloyd Schellenberg,

In November, he was given a 15-year prison sentence. But after an appeal, a high court in Liaoning ruled that the punishment was too lenient.

Schellenberg denied the charges against him.