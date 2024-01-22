Accessibility links

Chinese Exchange Student in US Was Part of ‘Cyber Kidnap’ Scheme

FILE - A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture.
FILE - A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture.

A foreign exchange student was found in a remote area of Utah, having been forced to participate in his own “cyber kidnapping.” In the scheme, he was made to fake his own kidnapping, so his parents would pay an $80,000 ransom.

Such “cyber kidnappings” often target international students and their families. Helen Li of Semafor rounds up reports from The New York Times, Australian Financial Review and The Guardian. (January 2024)

New Federal Financial Aid Form Is Running Into Trouble

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, photo, a student works on her laptop on the campus of the University of New Mexico near a statue of the school's mascot, the Lobo, in Albuquerque.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, photo, a student works on her laptop on the campus of the University of New Mexico near a statue of the school's mascot, the Lobo, in Albuquerque.

The U.S. government uses a form called the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for financial aid.

An overhaul of the form promised to simplify things for students, but many are running into glitches on the website.

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has more for The Washington Post. (January 2024)

Schools Offering the Most Aid to International Students

FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009.
FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009.

Sarah Wood of US News & World Report has rounded up the most financially generous universities for international students.

Topping the list is Connecticut’s Wesleyan University, which offers about $83,000 on average to every international student. (December 2023)

Heading to the US to Study? Here's Your To-Do List

FILE - People take photographs near a John Harvard statue, Jan. 2, 2024, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass.
FILE - People take photographs near a John Harvard statue, Jan. 2, 2024, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass.

ChartAttack.com has a checklist for international students to make the adventure as smooth as possible.

It includes:

  • Getting student health insurance
  • Planning your economic blueprint
  • Setting the stage for academic success

Read the full list here. (December 2023)

Wisconsin Schools Look to Draw More International Students

FILE - The commencement address is given during graduation at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on May 12, 2018.
FILE - The commencement address is given during graduation at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on May 12, 2018.

The Universities of Wisconsin aim to double its international student population in the next five years.

Madison.com has an article on the hows and whys. (December 2023)

