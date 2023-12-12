Chinese President Xi Jinping Visits Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Vietnam Tuesday on a mission to improve ties between the Asian Communist neighbors and counter Hanoi’s increasing outreach to Western nations.

President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were greeted at the Hanoi airport by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the start of Xi’s two-day trip, his first to Vietnam since 2017. He will hold meetings with President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Chinh and other Vietnamese officials, and will sign a number of economic cooperation agreements, including upgrading existing railway links.

Xi’s visit comes three months after Hanoi granted its highest diplomatic status, “comprehensive strategic partnership,” to the United States during President Joe Biden’s official visit.

China and Vietnam have been close ideological and economic allies for years, but relations have become strained by Beijing’s increasingly aggressive moves in the South China Sea, as it claims sovereignty over numerous islands in the region despite competing claims from its neighbors.

In an article published in Vietnam’s state-owned newspaper, President Xi proclaimed that “Asia’s future is in the hands of no one but Asians.”