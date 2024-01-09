Chinese Satellite Launch Triggers Island-Wide Alert in Taiwan 

China says it successfully launched a science satellite into orbit Tuesday, an event that triggered an island-wide alert in Taiwan.

Chinese state-run news outlets said an astronomical satellite dubbed the Einstein Probe was launched from a spaceport in southwestern Sichuan province.

Taiwan’s defense ministry issued an alert in English Tuesday afternoon describing the launch as a missile flyover. The alert was issued as Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was holding a news briefing with several foreign journalists.

Tuesday’s satellite launch comes just four days before voters on the self-ruled islands go to the polls to choose a new president and members of parliament.

Taiwan’s defense ministry has accused China of flying dozens of high-altitude balloons over its airspace since December, threatening civil aviation and waging psychological warfare ahead of Saturday’s election.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, and has vowed to annex the island by any means, including military invasion.

