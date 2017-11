The U.S. Civil War ended more than 150 years ago, but some Americans gather on old battlefields to re-enact this historic era in great detail today. They buy uniforms, authentic weapons, gather food typical of that era and sleep in tents on their ancestors' battlefields. These re-enactments come at a time when many Americans are debating the future of monuments to the losing Confederate side. VOA's Anush Avetisyan visited camps set up by the recreated "armies" of both sides.