Science & Health
Cleanup Continues of Massive California Oil Spill
October 04, 2021 9:13 PM
Mike O'Sullivan
Cleanup Continues of Massive California Oil Spill
Workers continue to clean up a massive oil spill off the coast of California as divers try to learn why an underwater pipeline started leaking late last week. Mike O'Sullivan reports from Los Angeles.
