It's one of the most common birth defects in the world. Babies born with a cleft lip often have a cleft palate as well. There's a gap in the upper lip where the skin simply didn't grow together. With a cleft palate, the roof of the mouth is split. These are often easy to fix, but without surgery, it can lead to malnutrition, hearing loss or even death. VOA's Carol Pearson spoke to American family has dealt with it.