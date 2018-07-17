Climate of Fear Grows in Nicaragua as Government Clamps Down on Protesters

The U.N. Human Rights office is accusing Nicaragua of extreme violence against peaceful protestors resulting in many deaths, injuries and gross violations of human rights.

During the past three months, the U.N. Human Rights Office estimates 280 people have been killed, including 19 police officers, and 1,830 injured during protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government.

It says the state and pro-government armed groups are to blame for the overwhelming number of deaths and injuries. Human Rights spokesman Rupert Colville says the violence is all the more horrific because it is being done with the tacit support of the police and other government authorities.

“U.N. human rights office staff on the ground report that a wide range of human rights violations are being committed, including extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary detentions, and denying people the right to freedom of expression. There has been incitement to hatred and smear campaigns, including against human rights defenders,” he said.

Colville says two human rights defenders, Medardo Maireno and Pedro Mena, were recently detained by police and are unaccounted for. He says it is feared they could be victims of enforced disappearance. He is calling on Nicaraguan authorities to provide immediate information on their whereabouts.

“We are observing an emerging and disturbing practice of human rights defenders and people who have merely taken part in protests being criminalized," he said. " And, the backdrop for all these violations is the absence of rule of law and due process.”

Nicaraguans mark Liberation Day on Thursday in observance of the overthrow of the dictatorial Anastasio Somoza regime in 1979 by the Sandanistas. President Ortega was a leader of the revolutionary group.

Colville says there is a growing sense of dread that violence will escalate in the lead-up to the anniversary, with more loss of life and a further erosion of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.