Coalition Airstrikes Kill Two IS Leaders in Syria

The counter-Islamic State coalition said Thursday that airstrikes killed two senior Islamic State leaders this week near Mayadin, Syria.

IS weapons leader Abu Anas al-Shami was killed by a coalition airstrike Monday. The coalition said in a statement that al-Shami had led IS's attempts to procure explosives and had devised plans to use bombs for external terror attacks.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon told reporters in a phone call from Baghdad that al-Shami had also overseen the building of improvised explosives with which to rig vehicles, buildings and even corpses.

Also on Monday, the coalition killed IS drone pilot trainer and engineer Junaid ur-Rehman in an airstrike south of Mayadin.

"Rehman was an experienced engineer who was working to increase ISIS's ability to weaponize drones and to conduct aerial surveillance on the battlefield and plot attacks throughout the world," the coalition said in a statement, using an alternative reference to the terrorist group.