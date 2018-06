Prayer is an especially important part of Ramadan observances this month, and for Muslims in Aurora, Colorado, that happens at the Daral Tawheed mosque. The mosque is not just a focus for the religious community, it is part of a center for the entire community ... with a swimming pool, tennis courts and a gym. As Alam Burhanan learned, the idea was to attract young Muslims to come to the mosque to pray ... and play. VOA's Ariono Arifin narrates his report.