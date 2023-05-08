Accessibility links

Communities Confront Double Challenges of Addiction, Homelessness

Communities Confront Double Challenges of Addiction, Homelessness
Communities Confront Double Challenges of Addiction, Homelessness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says America’s leading cause of overdose deaths is synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl, which can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin. U.S. law enforcement says illicit fentanyl is cheaply made from chemicals mostly coming from China, trafficked through Mexico, and then smuggled into the United States. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya looks at community efforts to tackle the challenges of fentanyl abuse and homelessness.

