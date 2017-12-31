Congo Forces Fire Tear Gas at Kabila Protesters

Democratic Republic of Congo security forces have fired tear gas at a Catholic church in Kinshasa, the capital, in hopes of preventing a planned demonstration.

Protesters were gathering at the church Sunday to mount a rally against President Joseph Kabila.

The DRC has been mired in a political crisis over Kabila's refusal to step down from power.

His second and last term as president ended in December 2016. New elections that were supposed have taken place in 2017 did not happened. Voting has been put off for at least another year, adding to the anger among Congolese militias and citizens.