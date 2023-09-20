Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Congress Could Stall a Landmark Research Funding Bill

The Capitol dome is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 30, 2023. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)

The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law a year ago and promised billions of dollars in funding for science at U.S. colleges and universities. However, Congress is already falling short of the funding targets called for by the legislation, instead focusing on investments in America’s semiconductor industry.

Katherine Knott explains the situation for Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

Financial Savvy for International Students in US

FILE - MasterCard and VISA credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Hong Kong, Dec. 8, 2010.

In the Financial Express, Indian students take a look at money matters for international students in the U.S.

Here are the details on credit cards, currency and more. (August 2023)

Read more

One Professor’s Homework? Make a Friend

FILE - Masked students walk through the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Sept. 10, 2020.

Martha Mulally, a biotechnology professor in Canada, urges each of her students to make a friend in the course. She noticed that students seemed disengaged and lonely, not knowing how to interact with each other after years of virtual instruction during the pandemic.

So, she insists they work together outside of class in groups of their choice: not just because it’s good for them, but also because it’s good for their learning.

"The reality is that science is a team sport," Mulally says.

Beckie Supiano profiles some of the unlikely, and heartwarming, friendships students have made in her report for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (August 2023)

Read more

Northwestern University Has Tips for International Students

FILE - Students walk on the campus of Miami Dade College, in Miami, Oct. 23, 2018.

The Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper at Northwestern University, has advice for international students bound for the U.S.

The tips include:

  • Familiarizing yourself with the restrictions that come with an F-1 visa holder.
  • Tapping on-campus resources like the Office of International Students for support.

Read the full story here. (August 2023)

Read more

Want to Study STEM in the US? Here’s What You Need to Know

FILE - The National Ignition Facility’s preamplifier module increases the laser energy as it travels to the Target Chamber in an undated photograph at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Programs focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are popular among foreign students looking to study in the U.S. After School Africa takes a look at some of the reasons why these paths are popular and gives a rundown of study options. Read more here. (August 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG