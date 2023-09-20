Student Union
Congress Could Stall a Landmark Research Funding Bill
The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law a year ago and promised billions of dollars in funding for science at U.S. colleges and universities. However, Congress is already falling short of the funding targets called for by the legislation, instead focusing on investments in America’s semiconductor industry.
Katherine Knott explains the situation for Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)
Financial Savvy for International Students in US
In the Financial Express, Indian students take a look at money matters for international students in the U.S.
Here are the details on credit cards, currency and more. (August 2023)
One Professor’s Homework? Make a Friend
Martha Mulally, a biotechnology professor in Canada, urges each of her students to make a friend in the course. She noticed that students seemed disengaged and lonely, not knowing how to interact with each other after years of virtual instruction during the pandemic.
So, she insists they work together outside of class in groups of their choice: not just because it’s good for them, but also because it’s good for their learning.
"The reality is that science is a team sport," Mulally says.
Beckie Supiano profiles some of the unlikely, and heartwarming, friendships students have made in her report for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (August 2023)
Northwestern University Has Tips for International Students
The Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper at Northwestern University, has advice for international students bound for the U.S.
The tips include:
- Familiarizing yourself with the restrictions that come with an F-1 visa holder.
- Tapping on-campus resources like the Office of International Students for support.
Read the full story here. (August 2023)
Want to Study STEM in the US? Here’s What You Need to Know
Programs focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are popular among foreign students looking to study in the U.S. After School Africa takes a look at some of the reasons why these paths are popular and gives a rundown of study options. Read more here. (August 2023)