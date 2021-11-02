Accessibility links

COP26: Will Vaccine Inequality Drive Distrust Between Rich, Poor Nations at Climate Summit?

COP26: Will Vaccine Inequality Drive Distrust Between Rich, Poor Nations at Climate Summit?

The COP26 climate summit is taking place against the backdrop of an ongoing global pandemic. As richer nations begin to reopen thanks to rapid vaccination programs, most people in developing countries are still waiting for their first dose. Henry Ridgwell reports from the summit in Glasgow on whether distrust between richer and poorer nations could hamper climate negotiations.  Camera: Henry Ridgwell     Produced by: Kimberlyn Weeks

