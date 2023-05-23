Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Could AI Decide If You Get Into College?

A person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan, New York City

Universities in the U.S. are beginning to experiment with using AI in admissions decisions. AI programs can already review transcripts, and one school is even training an AI program to accept or reject the same applicants as its admissions committee. While AI could lessen the workload for admissions departments, critics worry its reasoning could be biased or difficult for humans to understand. Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed sums up the debate. (May 2023)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

How Much Is Tuition, Really?

FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, California.

In the U.S., there's often a big gap between the "sticker price" advertised on a college website, and what students pay after grants, scholarships and aid are awarded. The Hechinger Report's Tuition Tracker tool uses historical data to estimate how much students similar to you have been charged in the past. (May 2023)

Read more

What Kinds of Recreation Do US Colleges Offer?

The cardio area at Cleveland State University's rec center.

To attract students, colleges can lower costs or improve their academics – or they can make their colleges more fun. Schools across the U.S. have built lavish recreation centers with gym equipment, sports facilities and even designated spaces for video games. Dan Friedell of VOA Learning English has more. (May 2023)

Read more

UK Student Studying in US Loves American Social Life

FILE - College students relax, dance and have fun during their annual Spring Break in Florida in 2016.

A European student currently attending San Diego State University in California said her social life in the U.S. is "drastically different" than at home. And she loves it.

Jules Adamska details the joys of campus activities, college sports matches and frat parties in a piece for Business Insider. (May 2023)

Read more

Iranian Faculty at University of Delaware Protest Use of Iranian Flag

FILE - An Iranian flag flutters in front of the United Nations headquarters in Vienna, June 17, 2014.

An Iranian professor at the University of Delaware is protesting the school's decision to represent Iranian students with the country's official United Nations flag.

Calling the banner "the flag of the Islamic regime," he submitted a petition to school officials calling for it to be replaced with a flag suggested by Iranian faculty. (May 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG