Student Union
Could AI Decide If You Get Into College?
Universities in the U.S. are beginning to experiment with using AI in admissions decisions. AI programs can already review transcripts, and one school is even training an AI program to accept or reject the same applicants as its admissions committee. While AI could lessen the workload for admissions departments, critics worry its reasoning could be biased or difficult for humans to understand. Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed sums up the debate. (May 2023)
How Much Is Tuition, Really?
In the U.S., there's often a big gap between the "sticker price" advertised on a college website, and what students pay after grants, scholarships and aid are awarded. The Hechinger Report's Tuition Tracker tool uses historical data to estimate how much students similar to you have been charged in the past. (May 2023)
What Kinds of Recreation Do US Colleges Offer?
To attract students, colleges can lower costs or improve their academics – or they can make their colleges more fun. Schools across the U.S. have built lavish recreation centers with gym equipment, sports facilities and even designated spaces for video games. Dan Friedell of VOA Learning English has more. (May 2023)
UK Student Studying in US Loves American Social Life
A European student currently attending San Diego State University in California said her social life in the U.S. is "drastically different" than at home. And she loves it.
Jules Adamska details the joys of campus activities, college sports matches and frat parties in a piece for Business Insider. (May 2023)
Iranian Faculty at University of Delaware Protest Use of Iranian Flag
An Iranian professor at the University of Delaware is protesting the school's decision to represent Iranian students with the country's official United Nations flag.
Calling the banner "the flag of the Islamic regime," he submitted a petition to school officials calling for it to be replaced with a flag suggested by Iranian faculty. (May 2023)