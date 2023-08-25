Student Union
Could America’s AI Industry Exist Without International Students? Probably Not
According to new research from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), 42% of major AI companies in the United States have a founder who came to the U.S. as an international student.
Furthermore, nearly 4 out of 5 of these companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. And of all the graduate students in the U.S. studying AI-related fields, 70% come from another country.
Keeping international students in the U.S. after graduation is “essential for U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence,” the study concludes.
Stuart Anderson, the executive director of NFAP, summarizes his findings in Forbes. (July 2023)
International Students Want to Work, But Visa Rules Can Get in Their Way
Foreign undergraduate students at the University of Missouri hail from Afghanistan, India and South Korea. This year, some have been accepted into study abroad programs in Iraq and internships with local crisis shelters.
But student visa rules forbid first-year students from working off-campus. And even when they are eligible, the permit process is complex and takes months.
Adeleine Halsey of the Columbia Missourian profiles undergraduates who are running into these restrictions. (July 2023)
Scholarships Help Afghan Students Find Homes at Universities Across US
As the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Fahima Sultani and her fellow university students tried for days to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by gun-wielding extremists.
"No education, just go back home," she recalled one shouting.
Nearly two years later, Sultani, now 21, is safely in the U.S. and working toward her bachelor's degree in data science at Arizona State University in Tempe on a scholarship. When she's not studying, she likes to hike up nearby Tempe Butte, the kind of outing she enjoyed in her mountainous homeland.
Seeing students like Sultani rush to leave in August 2021 as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. started piecing together the funding for hundreds of scholarships so students could continue their educations outside of their home country.
The Associated Press has the story. (July 2023)
Coming to America: What International Students Can Expect at Customs
Telangana Today has an article detailing what international students can expect on arrival in the U.S. It includes what documents U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials will review and what information your passport stamp should contain.
Read the full article here. (July 2023)
Transition Tips for International Students Bound for US
All Together, a blog for the Society of Women Engineers, has transition tips for international students studying the U.S.
Among them:
- Make copies of important documents.
- Explore interests outside the classroom.
- Do what you can to stay safe.
Read the entire blog post here. (July 2023)