Student Union
Could ‘Google Effect’ Make You Less Smart?
A 2011 study claimed that information learned from Googling is less valuable because we don’t remember it.
There was academic controversy over the findings, but new follow-up research suggests the “Google Effect” is real. The easier it is to find information, the less likely you are to retain it.
Jill Barshay summarizes the research for The Hechinger Report. (August 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
Want to Stay in the US and Work After School? Here's What You Need to Know
A lot of international students enjoy studying in the United States so much that they want to work there after graduation.
There are different paths and strategies for getting a job in the U.S. after getting a degree.
Liberty Okechukwu from After School Africa explains what you need to know to work in the U.S. when your classes end. (August 2023).
Student Visa Denials Are Rising, and African and South American Applicants Bear the Brunt
From 2015 to 2022, visa denials for South American students rose sharply (from 10% to 24%), and African students were the most likely to be denied overall. However, demand remains stronger than ever, with the U.S. State Department setting a new record for student visas in 2022.
Emi Tuyetnhi Tran examines the research for NBC. (July 2023)
High School Career Adviser, Once Deported From US, Helps Star Student Win Full Scholarship
Ashley Villareal grew up in rural Kansas. Her parents didn’t have college degrees or know much English. Despite her outstanding grades, she seemed unlikely to make it to college – until a college counselor with a similar background stepped in to help.
Read the inspiring story from Nick Fouriezos in USA Today. (July 2023)
How to Plan Finances if You Want to Study Medicine in the US
If you plan to study medicine in the United States, you need to plan your finances first.
Even schools that don't carry the prestige of universities like Harvard or Stanford will require fees, tuition, books and materials, and you'll need to cover living expenses for the eight years it takes to get an undergraduate and medical degree.
The Education Desk of The Indian Express has some tips for helping students and parents prepare. (August 2023)