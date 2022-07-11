Accessibility links

Africa

Court Clears Way for Dos Santos Autopsy 

Angola Foreign Minister Tete Antonio stands at an underground car park as he arrives at Clinica Teknon where former President Eduardo dos Santos died, in Barcelona, Spain, July 8, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a video.

A Spanish court has cleared the way for an autopsy to be conducted on Angola’s former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Barcelona Friday.

His daughter, Tchize dos Santos, requested the autopsy because she believes there were suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. She said political enemies did not want him to back the opposition in forthcoming Angolan elections, the BBC reported.

FILE - Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos waves as he leaves Sao Bento Palace after a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates in Lisbon, March 11, 2009.
In addition, the BBC reported that the politician wanted to be buried privately in Spain, but Angola has taken measures to have his body returned to his home country for a state funeral.

The 79-year-old died at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, where he was being treated following a prolonged illness, according to a statement by the presidency.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.

