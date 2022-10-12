Court Convicts Suu Kyi on Two Corruption Charges

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two corruption charges Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new convictions included three-year sentences to be served concurrently.

Suu Kyi was accused of receiving $550,000 in bribes from businessman Maung Weik.

She has denied the charges and is expected to appeal.

Suu Kyi was detained in February 2021 as the military ousted her government and seized power.

Since then, Suu Kyi has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a range of corruption convictions that her supporters say were politically motivated.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.