Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

COVID Restrictions Deny Southern Belarus Children Rare Escape From Chernobyl Radiation

COVID Restrictions Deny Southern Belarus Children Rare Escape From Chernobyl Radiation
Embed
COVID Restrictions Deny Southern Belarus Children Rare Escape From Chernobyl Radiation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:02 0:00
Direct link

In Belarus, just across the border from Ukraine, many children have been living with chronic radiation sickness since a reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded in 1986. They have returned to school after being unable to escape contamination for yet another summer due to COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions. For VOA, Ricardo Marquina has more from the Gomel region of southern Belarus in this report narrated by Miguel Amaya.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG