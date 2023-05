May 18 marks a painful anniversary for Crimea’s Tatars, descendants of nearly 200,000 victims of a mass deportation by Soviet authorities over a three-day period in 1944. Among those sent to Uzbekistan and Siberia were the grandparents of actor Akhtem Seitablayev, activist Alim Aliev, and a member of the World Congress of Crimean Tatars, Nedim Useinow. They shared their stories with reporter Lesia Bakalets in Warsaw.