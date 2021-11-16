Accessibility links

Cuba Cracks Down on Protest Organizers Ahead of Planned March

Cuban police cracked down on protest organizers in the capital Havana and took to the streets in large numbers to prevent a banned demonstration from taking place. However, the Cuban diaspora staged protests against the island’s long-ruling autocratic regime in other parts of the world, including the United States. VOA’s Spanish Service reporters spoke to protestors in Washington and Miami. Richard Green has this report looking at anti-government protests.

