Cuba Gives Scholarships to Colombia War Vets, Victims

  • Associated Press
FILE - A rebel of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) waves a white peace flag during an act to commemorate the completion of their disarmament process in Buenavista, Colombia, June 27, 2017.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — 

Former guerrilla fighters and victims of war are heading to Cuba for medical studies at a university that plans to give 1,000 scholarships to former combatants and victims of Colombia's five-decade-long internal conflict.

Dozens of young men and women met Tuesday at Bogota's International Airport to make the trip to Cuba. The group included 22 former rebels, a former policeman and victims of Colombia's civil war, who have said they want to practice medicine in some of Colombia's most impoverished areas.

Cuba's government is providing the scholarships as part of its contribution to a fragile peace process that ended fighting between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The peace deal was negotiated in Havana from 2012 to 2016.

