Cyclone Kenneth has hit the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte and is barreling toward Mozambique. Downpours and strong winds pulled down trees and sent the most vulnerable resident fleeing to shelters in local schools. The tropical storm is expected to pass the north of the island Thursday and make landfall in Mozambique. Authorities in Mozambique are warning that close to 700,000 people could be affected. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.