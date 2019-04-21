Deadly Blasts Hit Sri Lankan Churches on Easter

Sri Lanka has imposed a curfew, effective immediately, following a series of Easter Sunday explosions at churches and hotels that killed at least 160 people and wounded more than 400, according to officials.

The government says it has also blocked access to major social media and messaging apps to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors.

Six blasts were reported early Sunday at three churches and three hotels.

Two more blasts were reported hours after the first six blasts — one in Dehiwala and the other in Dematagoda, near the capital.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wicramesighe expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. "I see this as a major crisis that will lead the country and its economy towards instability. I strongly condemn these attacks that targeted religious sites and luxury hotels. All of us must uphold the law of the land,” he told reporters.

The Associated Press quotes a security official as saying two of the blasts may have been carried out by suicide bombers.

Authorities say one of the churches, Saint Anthony's, and all of the hotels hit by the first blasts were in Colombo.

The other churches include Saint Sebastian's in Negombo, outside of Colombo, and Zion church in Batticaloa.

The Archbishop of Colombo, who leads the St. Sebastian's and St. Anthony's churches, called on authorites to find those behind the blasts.

“I condemn, with the utmost of my capacity this act that has caused so much death and suffering to the people. I would also like to ask the government to hold a very impartial, strong inquiry, and find out who is responsible behind this act. And also to punish them, mercilessly, because only animals can behave like that,” Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels ...We stand ready to help."