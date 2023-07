A month after the explosion at Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam, the upstream reservoir that has provided water, power and food to the region since the 1950s has become a hellhole of dried-up fish carcasses and puddles alongside the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Nikopol and Malokaterynivka, Ukraine, with videographer Yevhenii Shynkar.