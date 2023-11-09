Accessibility links

DC Exhibit by Black Artist Highlights Feminism, Gender Equality, Racial Justice

An exhibition featuring the work of Simone Leigh — one of America's most influential contemporary female artists — is now on display at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington. Leigh, known for her focus on feminism, gender equality and racial justice, became the first Black artist in history to represent the U.S. at the Venice Biennale in 2022, where she was awarded the coveted Golden Lion. Maxim Adams has the story. Camera: Sergii Dogotar.

