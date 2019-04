For more than 65 years, the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF) has offered children in underserved neighborhoods access to tennis, which is often viewed as an upper class sport. With athletic and academic tools, the organization helps kids engage and focus on their studies. Since 1955, the foundation has grown, but its mission is the same: to give kids 8 to 18 the skills they need on the court and beyond. Faiza Elmasry tells us more about WTEF's free services, Amy Katz narrates.