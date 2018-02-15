Deadliest School Shootings in Modern US History

The shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday will rank among the worst in a long list of massacres across American campuses.

These are the 10 deadliest school shootings in modern U.S. history:

1. Bath Consolidated School, Bath, Mich.

May 18, 1927: Andrew Kehoe, a farmer unhappy about the property taxes being used to fund a rural school, blew it up with a bomb. He killed 45 people, including his wife and 38 children.

2. Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.

April 16, 2007: Seung-Hui Cho, a senior at the school, killed 32 people and injured 17 others in two attacks on campus, one at a residence hall and another at the Engineering, Science and Mechanics building.

3. Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Conn.

Dec. 14, 2012: Adam Lanza, 20, killed his mother before going to the school where he killed 20 first-graders and six staff members.

4. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla.

Feb. 14, 2017: A gunman killed 17 students and injured 16 others both inside and outside the school.

5. University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Aug. 1, 1966: A former Marine sharpshooter, Charles Whitman, climbed to the observation deck of the university tower. From there, he killed 14 people and wounded 31 others. Before the attack on campus, Whitman had also killed his wife and mother.

6. Columbine High School, Littleton, Colo.

April 20, 1999: Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, killed 12 of their peers and one teacher. They also injured 21 people in a well-planned massacre.

7. Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, Ore.

Oct. 1, 2015: Christopher Harper-Mercer killed nine people and wounded seven, sparing only one person to deliver a message to the police.

8. Red Lake Indian Reservation, Red Lake, Minn.

March 21, 2005: 16-year-old Jeffrey Weise killed his grandfather, a tribal police officer, and his grandfather's girlfriend. Then, armed with his grandfather's police weapons, he went to Red Lake High School, where he killed seven people and wounded five others.

9. California State University, Fullerton, Calif.

Jan. 12, 1976: University custodian Charles Allaway killed seven people and injured two others.

10. Oikos University, Oakland, Calif.

April 2, 2012: One L. Goh, 43, stood up in a nursing class at the Korean Christian college and ordered all the students to line up against the wall. He killed seven people and wounded three others.