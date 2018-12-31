Deadly Bombing in Southern Philippines

Two people are dead after a bomb went off at the entrance of a shopping mall in the southern Philippines.

More than two dozen others were wounded in the attack in the city of Cotabato Monday. Police later discovered a second bomb that had not detonated in another part of the mall.

No group or individual has claimed credit for the bombing. The southern Philippines has been plagued for decades by a violent insurgency by Muslim separatists that has left thousands of people dead. President Rodrigo Duterte placed much of the region under martial law in 2017 after armed separatists seized control of the city of Marawi for several months that year.