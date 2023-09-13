Deadly Floods in Libya Displace More Than 30,000 People

The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that the deadly flooding that hit eastern Libya displaced more than 30,000 people.

The U.N. agency said at least 30,000 of the displaced were from Derna, with thousands more from other areas including Benghazi.

More than 5,000 people are believed dead, with exact figures difficult to confirm in the country where rival governments have competed for control for a decade. Some officials say that number could double.

Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, told Reuters that more than 5,300 bodies had been counted in Derna. The city was the hardest hit after Mediterranean Storm Daniel brought torrential rains and two dams collapsed.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Wednesday the situation in Derna is very bad and that international support is needed.

Mey Al Sayegh, the head of communications at the IFRC Middle East and North Africa office, said in a briefing on X that there is no clean drinking water in Derna and no medical supplies, and that the only hospital in the city could no longer take patients.

Al Sayegh said what is needed now is water, shelter, medical aid, food and psychosocial support.

