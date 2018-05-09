5 Killed in Indonesian Prison Riot

Five police officers were killed and another taken hostage when a riot broke out at a high-security prison on the outskirts of the Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. An inmate was also killed in the riot.

National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said the riot at the headquarters of the Mobile Police Brigade in Depok was sparked by inmates angry over checks on food sent to them by their families. Iqbal said police were negotiating with the prisoners.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the riot in a statement through its Amaq News Agency, which Iqbal rejected.

Police recently arrested three suspected Islamic militants who were allegedly planning an attack on the headquarters and other police stations in the area.