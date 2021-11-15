Deep in Israel's Negev Desert, Human Travel to Mars Comes Closer to Reality

With its red and yellow rock formations, the Ramon Crater in Israel's Negev desert has been compared to the surface of Mars. Now, scientists are using the landscape deep in the desert for experiments to help make human travel to Mars a reality. Six astronauts from around the world recently spent a month simulating a mission to Mars, living in a special habitat built to resemble a spaceship, conducting scientific experiments, and exploring the terrain that resembles the red planet. For VOA, Linda Gradstein and Ricki Rosen visited the mission in the crater. Camera: Ricki Rosen