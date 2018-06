The 2012 rape of a physiotherapy student on a New Delhi bus put the spotlight on brutal violence against women in the Indian capital, but there has been less attention on sexual harassment, the lewd comments or groping that girls and women face in public places. To equip them to counter sexual assault in one of India's most unsafe cities for women, police have been teaching self-defense techniques to tens of thousands. Anjana Pasricha visited one such summer training camp in the Indian capital.