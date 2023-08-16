Delhi Museum Records Trauma of India Partition Into Two Countries

When Britain granted India independence in 1947, the subcontinent was divided into two countries along religious lines, triggering an exodus of nearly 12 million people amid carnage and violence across the newly created borders of India and Pakistan. In India, one of the cities that witnessed the influx of tens of thousands of refugees was the capital, Delhi. Anjana Pasricha reports on a new museum in the city that documents the stories and memorabilia of refugees who arrived there. Video: Rakesh Kumar