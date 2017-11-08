US Democrats Celebrate Coast-to-Coast Election Day Victories

Democratic political party members and their progressive allies across the United States had much to celebrate on Election Day 2017 in addition to major victories in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races.

The elections Tuesday of Ralph Northam in Virginia and Phil Murphy in New Jersey were capped with the elections of two African-Americans as lieutenant governor, with Justin Fairfax winning a separate race for that post in Virginia, and Sheila Oliver becoming New Jersey's first black, female lieutenant governor as Murphy's running mate.

Bill de Blasio won re-election to a second term as mayor of New York City, easily beating his Republican challenger, New York State Senator Nicole Malliotakis, in the longtime Democratic stronghold and hometown of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the northeastern state of Maine, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot initiative that expanded Medicaid, the federal-state government health insurance program for low income Americans. The initiative overcomes opposition from hardline Republican Governor Paul LePage, who has vetoed five previous legislative measures to accept the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, former U.S. President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement.

In the state of Minnesota, city of Minneapolis native Andrea Jenkins was elected to a seat on that city's governing council, becoming the first openly transgender person of color ever elected to public office in the United States. Jenkins made history alongside Danica Roem, who became the first openly transgender woman elected to the state of Virginia legislature, and the first openly transgender person to win a state legislative seat in the United States.

And Manka Dhingra won a special election to a state Senate seat in the northwestern state of Washington, giving Democrats complete control of both legislative chambers and the governor's office, a distinction it shares with western neighbors Oregon and California.