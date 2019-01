This year's World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, has notable absentees - including U.S. President Donald Trump. With a backlash against a perceived ruling elite gaining ground in many countries, some leaders are steering clear of a gathering often seen as an inaccessible club for the world's super-rich. But defenders of the annual meeting say it is a vital venue to exchange ideas and discuss urgent issues like climate change. Henry Ridgwell reports.