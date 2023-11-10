Despite Equity Issues, Internships Are Still Worth It 

Did you know that undergraduate students who finished a paid internship are more than twice as likely to finish college with a job offer as those without any internship experience?

That’s just one of the points raised by Noah Isenberg in his op-ed. Despite persistent diversity issues with internships, especially the fact that poorer students often cannot afford to work for free, they remain an essential “real-world” experience for students, he claims.

Read the argument from Isenberg, an associate dean at the University of Texas at Austin, in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)