Despite Equity Issues, Internships Are Still Worth It 

FILE - Marina Aina, a 21-year-old American Studies major at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job.
Did you know that undergraduate students who finished a paid internship are more than twice as likely to finish college with a job offer as those without any internship experience?

That’s just one of the points raised by Noah Isenberg in his op-ed. Despite persistent diversity issues with internships, especially the fact that poorer students often cannot afford to work for free, they remain an essential “real-world” experience for students, he claims.

Read the argument from Isenberg, an associate dean at the University of Texas at Austin, in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)

To Get a Sports Scholarship in the US, Follow These Tips 

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, members of the North Dakota State football team hold the championship trophy after their 29-27 win over Illinois State in the FCS Championship NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas.
Student athletes in the U.S. can have their tuition paid for and even win lucrative sponsorships, but the path there is not easy.

For US News & World Report, Anayat Durrani explains the recruitment process and the differences between the major intercollegiate athletic groups. (October 2023)

How Can Colleges Better Support International Students? 

FILE - A cyclist crosses an intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Sept. 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.
International students are valued by schools in the U.S., both for the global perspectives they provide, and for the tuition dollars they bring in.

Despite this, students often struggle to adjust to the American education system.

For Inside Higher Ed, Ashley Mowreader reports on how colleges can culturally integrate students from other countries. (October 2023)

Even at Princeton, International Students Face Legal Obstacles

FILE - People walk near the campus center at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., Dec. 9, 2013.
The Daily Princetonian, Princeton University’s campus newspaper, spoke with undergraduate students navigating the post-graduation job search.

Despite their prestigious degrees, many report limited job options and say they have to apply to in-demand jobs in tech and consulting to have a shot at an H1-B visa.

Claire Meng, Sandeep Mangat and Michelle Miao report. (October 2023).

Federal Rule Change Could Bar Withholding of Transcripts

FILE - The Occidental College campus is seen in Los Angeles, July 27, 2023.
The U.S. Department of Education recently unveiled new rules that could bar colleges and universities from withholding transcripts and academic credits to students who owe money.

Inside Higher Ed reports that the practice of withholding transcripts has come under scrutiny in recent years. (October 2023)

