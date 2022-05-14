Despite US Nudging, No Condemnation of Russia in US-ASEAN Summit

Despite US President Joe Biden's urging that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations take a firmer stance on the Ukraine war, the U.S.-ASEAN Summit ended Friday without a condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a sign of geopolitical complexities in the region as the administration seeks to broaden the coalition against Moscow beyond Europe. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report. Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov