11 Die in Mumbai after Attending Outdoor Government Event in Scorching Heat

Eleven people have died after attending an outdoor government function Sunday on the outskirts of Mumbai. The Times of India website reports that eight of the dead were women.

At least 50 people were admitted to the hospital.

The outdoor event was held to present an award to a social activist.

One doctor told The Times that the patients were suffering from dehydration, chest pain, rise in blood sugar levels and a host of other conditions.

The temperature Sunday had reached a scorching 38 degrees Celsius.