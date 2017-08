The first round of negotiations between the US, Canada and Mexico begins this week on what President Donald Trump has called "the worst trade deal ever." He blames the 2-decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for the loss of millions of manufacturing jobs in the US. Trump has vowed to scrap the agreement, unless the US gets a 'fair deal.' But trade experts warn that failure is not an option, especially when the stakes are so high. Mil Arcega reports.