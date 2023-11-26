Digital Program Transforms Learning in Rural Malawi

The Malawi government has partnered with the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, and a mobile service provider to help students in rural Malawi learn how to use the latest digital technology. Through the Connect-a-School project, public schools are equipped with high-definition smart TVs, tablets and free internet connectivity to promote digital learning among students. However, some schools say a shortage of some gadgets presents a challenge. Lameck Masina reports from Dedza District in central Malawi.