Doctors Strike in South Korea Causing Surgery Backlog

South Korean health officials say elective surgeries and treatments have been canceled or postponed amid a growing walkout by the nation’s junior doctors.

Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told reporters Wednesday that more than 7,800 trainee doctors have left their post this week, with a total of 8,816 trainees, or more than 71%, having submitted their resignations.

The junior doctors began walking off the job Monday over a government plan to increase the number of medical students from 3,000 to 5,000 by next year to adequately provide health care to South Korea’s rapidly aging population. Doctors groups say medical schools can not handle the proposed increase, and add that doctors need better pay and working conditions.

But critics say the doctors, some of the best-paid professionals in South Korea, are worried that an influx of new physicians will erode their incomes.

Park said the walkout is jeopardizing patient care and urged the striking doctors to return to work. He was joined in the press briefing by officials from various law enforcement agencies who warned the doctors could face arrest and imprisonment if the strike continues.

The government has opened military hospitals to the public and extended operating hours at several public hospitals.

