Trump Commutes Sentence for Drug Offender after Reality Star's Plea

President Donald Trump has commuted the life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, whose case was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian West met with Trump at the White House in May and urged the president to pardon Johnson, 63, who was serving a life sentence for a drug offense.

A White House statement said Johnson has "accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades."

"Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates," the statement said. "While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance."

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.