Trump Speaks on Phone with South Korea's President

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone Tuesday with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, regarding the latest developments on the Korean peninsula.

According to White House officials, Moon briefed Trump on Seoul's plan to dispatch a special envoy to Pyongyang on Wednesday, and promised to give the U.S. president details of the meeting after the South Korean envoy meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. officials say efforts continue to bring about what they call the "final, fully verified de-nuclearization of North Korea" as agreed to by Kim.

Officials say Trump and Moon agreed to meet later this month in New York when the United Nations General Assembly convenes.