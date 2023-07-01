Dozens Killed in Kenya Traffic Accident

At least 51 people were killed Friday when a large truck veered off a major highway, plowed into other vehicles and then into pedestrians and traders at a market in western Kenya.

Local police said Friday evening that 48 people died in the twisted jumble of cars, minibuses, motorbikes and other trucks in Londiani.

On Saturday, the toll rose to 51. More people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera told The Associated Press, as heavy rain hindered rescue efforts.

"My heart is crushed," Kericho County Governor Erick Mutai posted on Facebook,

The Kenyan Red Cross said 32 people are hospitalized and asked for blood donations.

Kenyan President William Ruto posted on Twitter: "The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani."

The accident occurred at a place known for vehicle crashes in the Rift Valley. On Saturday, Transportation Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said the markets would be moved away from the highway to help prevent more deadly accidents.