Election officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have sparked surprise and outrage by naming an opposition candidate, Felix Tshisekedi, as the victor in the nation's presidential election. The man who was predicted to win, opposition coalition leader Martin Fayulu, has cried foul, and analysts say they suspect Congolese citizens will feel similarly aggrieved in days to come. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg, with reporting from Amos Wangwa in Nairobi.