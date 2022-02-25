Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 25

Protesters of Ukrainian background attend a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on Feb. 25, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:22 a.m.: Inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine:

People hide in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, in the early hours of February 25, 2022.
1:05 a.m.: Thousands of Indian nationals are trapped in Ukraine.

12:10 a.m.: Facebook and rumors of "kill lists."

12:03 a.m.: VOA's Jeff Seldin on Vladimir Putin:

12:01 a.m.: Reuters reports that protests around the world denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

