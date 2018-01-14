Powerful Quake Strikes off Peru; Tsunami Threat Passes

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru’s coast early Sunday, prompting a U.S. agency to issue a tsunami threat message for parts of the country and neighboring Chile.



Earlier, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of “hazardous tsunami waves” for some coasts, saying there was a threat to some coasts of Peru and neighboring Chile.



But later it said “there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake” and that the center hadn’t observed any tsunami waves.



An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit off Peru’s coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari.

