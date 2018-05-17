Millions Face Food Insecurity and TB Outbreak In Eastern Ukraine Conflict Zone

Close to 3.5 million people caught up in the conflict in eastern Ukraine urgently need humanitarian aid, according to the U.N. — which says its assistance program has received a small fraction of the funding it needs. Populations live under the constant threat of artillery and gunfire, mines, and unexploded ordnance — and now face growing food insecurity and outbreaks of diseases like TB. For VOA, Henry Ridgwell traveled to the front line earlier this week and has this report.
